Organised Labour, weekend in Abuja said the anti-corruption crusade of the Federal Government, had restored the nation’s integrity in the eyes of the international community.

Speaking through the Vice President of IndustriALL Global Union, Issa Aremu, at the 2017 Africa Industrialisation Day Policy Dialogue, organized by IndustriALL Global Union, Nigeria Council, in conjunction with Friecrich Ebert Stiftung, FES, noted that it bore witness that Nigeria proudly has a President that is incorruptible.

According to Aremu who is also the General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, insisted that he ongoing fight against corruption had restored Nigeria’s integrity in the world.

He said: President Buhari is not only exposing and catching public thieves but commendably prosecuting them. The political resolutions of INDUSTRIALL adopted last year at the second Congress in Rio de Jeneiro Brazil encourage us to fight against corruption.

Therefore we commend the recent sacking of Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina and welcome the ordered probe into how he got reinstated into the civil service after he had long been declared wanted by the EFCC on corruption charges. We commend the good jobs of the EFCC under Ibrahim Magu.

Between January 1 and August 30, 2017 the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had reportedly recovered about N409 billion and $69.5 million (totaling N430 billion), among other foreign currencies, as proceeds of corruption. This recovered loot is more than the state’s budget of Niger: N108 billion Abia: N107 billion Enugu: N105 billion and Imo: N102 billion and half of Lagos State’s budget of 813 billion and same as Rivers state: N470 billion.

“While South Africans decry state capture by Gupta families, the challenge Nigerians face is Republic capture by some corrupt leaders. Corruption has certainly almost killed most African countries, it’s time we joined forces to exorcise it.’’