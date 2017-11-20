- Advertisement -

Militant groups have kicked against the proposed Tuesday meeting of the Pan Niger Delta Elder Forum‎ (PANDEF) in Warri, Delta State, describing it as a threat to peace in the region.

The groups, under the aegis of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) also warned that the decision by the Federal Government to allow the proposed meeting hold as scheduled would lead to coordinated attacks that would cripple the economy.

The RNDA warning is coming just hours after Chief E.K. Clark, a leader of PANDEF, warned the Federal Government against dealing with some so called militant groups in the region, whom he described as “laptop militants.’’

Clark urged Nigerians and Niger Deltans to dismiss the threats of the group, as they do not exist.

But the groups in a statement signed by ‘General’ Johnmark Ezonbi, noted that the botched PANDEF meeting in Port Harcourt should have sent clear signals to members of PANDEF that the party was over.

They said the Federal Government should not hold them responsible if they allow the meeting to hold judging from the volatile situation in the Niger Delta.

In the statement they said the lukewarm attitude of the Federal Government would spell doom for the region as oil production will stop following series of well coordinated attacks that will take place simultaneously across the length and breadth of the region.

The statement added that RNDA has alerted all its commanders spread across the deep creeks in the region as its targets remain major trunk export crude oil pipelines that will bring the nation’s economy to ground zero.

It said as part of its plans, it had concluded to fire series of warning shots in the region to alert the federal government of its preparedness to disrupt crude oil flow due to the disbanded PANDEF leadership headed by the most corrupt leadership of the region.

“Let us sound a note of warning that the planned PANDEF meeting scheduled to hold on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun will not hold because any attempt for members of the disbanded Pan Niger Delta People Forum PANDEF to meet will be resisted vehemently even if it will mean blood spilling, enough is enough.”