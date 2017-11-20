- Advertisement -

The Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has confirmed the death of a former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, describing it as painful.

Speaking on the telephone in Awka through his media aide, James Eze, the Governor said the state would miss the wise counsel of the sage.

Dr. Ekwueme died on Sunday in a London hospital.

A statement issued by his brother and the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme, said that he died in a London clinic on Sunday, November 19.

The statement read, “Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, GCON.

“The sad event occurred at the London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.”