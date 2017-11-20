- Advertisement -

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has urged the founder of Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, to ensure that the group did not embrace militancy.

Oba Ewuare II gave the charge when Dr. Fasehun led other members of the congress on a courtesy visit to the Oba, weekend.

According to the Oba, at a time security challenges are posing as threats to culture and tradition “all hands must be on deck to promote peace and unity and ensure that any organization we lead does not constitute a problem to the society.”

While commending Dr Fasehun for his contributions to a peaceful society, the revered monarch said he had accepted OPC as a non-militant organisation .

Speaking earlier, Dr. Fasehun said that the OPC is a socio-cultural organisation established to promote, defend and protect the interests of the human race, pointing out that it was not meant for community trouble.

Fasehun said he has come for greater opportunity to excel in the security of lives and property which the people desire so much, just as he commended the Benin monarch for elevating the Benin tradition which has enhanced peace and progress in the kingdom.

Last week, some OPC members reportedly stormed a mobile court to set free vehicle drivers who committed traffic offences on Ring Road, Benin.