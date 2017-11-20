- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has disclosed that it would commence airlift of pilgrims to Israel from the Lagos International Airport.

The executive secretary of the commission, Rev Uja Tor Uja, who made this known in Abuja during the 2017 training and orientation for the federal medical team selected for this year’s pilgrimage exercise said, the exercise would commence from 23rd November.

Uja who explained that the federal medical team were selected strictly on merit, congratulated members of the committee on their well-deserved appointment.

According to him, “About 177 medical personnel scaled through the commission’s online medical examination which was conducted in July this year in collaboration with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).”

Uja stated that NCPC recorded for the first time in 2016, zero mortality and reduced morbidity. Adding that the Commission was able to achieve this feat because of the improved medical screening that was put in place.

He urged them to give maximum medical attention to all pilgrims and stressed the need to sustain and improve on the 2016 pilgrimage set record of zero mortality and reduced morbidity, in this year’s pilgrimage exercise.

He enjoined them to internalize the Creed of the commission which is ‘Proclaiming Christ, Serving Nigeria’ and imbibe it as they go on pilgrimage.