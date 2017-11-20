- Advertisement -

Second Republic Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, has passed on in London.

A statement issued by his brother and the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme, said that he died in a London clinic on Sunday, November 19.

The statement read, “Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON.

“The sad event occurred at the London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.”