National President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Abdulkadir, has affirmed that autonomy for the third tier of government would aid development of the grassroots.

Abdulkadir stated this in Makurdi during his national advocacy campaign visit to governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, in his office recently.

The NULGE boss said autonomy at the third tier of government would make council areas functional.

According to him, “what we are saying is a situation where there will be direct funds from federal allocation, no much encroachment on the council’s administration. What we have now is that there is a disconnection between the people and their leaders but our agitation is focused on having functional democratic government directly elected by the people”.

The national president called on governor Ortom to support the idea and to prevail on other governors across the country to throw their support into it.

In his response, the governor, who narrated his experience as council chairman some years ago, admitted that granting local government autonomy would drive development at the grassroots.

He explained that he had brought his experience to bear in governance as he had since assumption of office suspended the joint account and project.

“After 30 years of being in politics and I served in the local government, I should be able to know what is good for the people, so as soon as I assumed office I removed the joint account and project in the state; I don’t interfere in their finance”, Ortom submitted.