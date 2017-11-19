- Advertisement -

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has congratulated Nigeria’s immediate-past president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on his 60th birthday, describing him as a “patriotic and exemplary” leader.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, urged Jonathan to continue to be steadfast in the pursuit of peace national development.

The statement reads; “The All Progressives Congress, APC, warmly congratulates former president, H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on his 60th birthday.

“We join well-wishers in celebrating a statesman whose life and politics have been defined by patriotism and humility.

“The APC recalls the commendable and exemplary conduct of Dr. Jonathan before and after the 2015 presidential election, which demonstrated his patriotism and love for Nigeria.

“The Party urges Dr. Jonathan to remain steadfast to the positive ideals he stands for and continue to support the development of the country. The Party wishes Dr. Jonathan many more happy, healthy and rewarding years of service to the nation”.