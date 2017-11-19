- Advertisement -

The Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Sunday said his administration would embark on aggressive road rehabilitation and construction across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said government would take advantage of the dry season to complete many of the projects that had already commenced.

The governor, who stated this Eika-Ohizenyi in Okehi local government area during a reception organised in honour of Hajia Sa’adat Atimah by the community, said contractors had been mobilised to sites to continue work on the roads.

Bello, who spoke through the Commissioner for works, land, housing and urban development, Abdulmumuni Sadiq, emphasised that the present administration would concentrate on the provision of critical infrastructures for the benefit of the people.

According to him, the over 10 kilometers Iktape-Eika- Kuroku-Okene road was embarked upon by his administration because of its economic importance to the people and other users.

The governor however assured that he would ensure speedy completion of the project to ease movement of goods and services.

According to him, most of the reforms instituted by his administration were achieving the desired objectives, adding that the problems associated with payment of salaries in the state would soon be a thing of the past.

He noted that no meaningful development could take place in an atmosphere of acrimony hence his administration deployment of reasonable resources to curb all cases of insecurity ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping and incessant killings in the state.

Atimah, who is the chairman of the state pension board, commended Bello for the steady steps taken to ensure prompt payment of pensions in the state.

She pledged that the present administration would continue to prioritise payment of pension and other welfare packages of the senior citizens.