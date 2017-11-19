- Advertisement -

The Bayelsa State Government has ordered a periodic re-validation of the state owned payroll Biometric Data for Primary and Secondary schools in the state

The Commissioner for Education, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite, who made this known while flagging-off the PayRoll Biometric Data Re-validation Exercise for academic and non-academic staff of all secondary and primary schools in the state, said the step was in compliance with the directive of the state Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, which is aimed at ensuring a fraud free payroll system.

The periodic revalidation system, according to Commissioner Obuebite would afford the government unfettered access to the document of all the teachers in the state.

He stressed that the directives is aimed at arriving at a single online voucher preparation for hitch-free salary payment in the public service.

Hon. Obuebite, ho was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Felix Odubo, the S.A. to the Governor on Treasury and Accounts, Mr Timipre Seipulo, members and directors of the Post Primary Schools Management Board including those from the State Universal Basic Education Board, warned that no fraudulent activity during the exercise would be condoned

The commissioner during his meeting with the heads of secondary and primary schools in the state advised them to employ transparency and as well ensure that only those working in their schools are verified.

He expressed hope that with their cooperation, at the end of the exercise, the problems of ghost workers syndrome and delay in salary payment will become a thing of the past.

Honourable Obuebite used the occasion to warn against on wholesome behaviour of youths who takes the law into their hands by vandalizing school properties at the various communities to desist as the law is no respecter of anybody.

Responding on behalf of the teachers the President of All Nigerian Confederations of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS, Mr Abbey River, thanked the government for the initiative.

Mr. River who described the moves as a welcome development expressed joy on the teachers’ willingness to cooperate with the government towards achieving the objective of the laudable policies.

He noted that the process should be carried out with the principles of equity, justice and fair play..

He however said that government should not relent from fulfilling its side of agreements signed with teachers unions in the state stressing that it will help keep the long industrial peace that has existed between the parties .