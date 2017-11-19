- Advertisement -

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, has called on Christians across Nigeria to rise up and take their destiny in their hands as they work for the return of the country to the path of development.

He declared that Christians can no longer keep quiet on the premise that they want to be religious.

Wike spoke Sunday at the 2017 regional convention of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia.

The governor said, “Time has come when the Church must take its destiny in its hand. The Church must begin to talk about development, social, political and economic challenges facing the country.

“The Church must be involved in governance . Time has come for the Church to rise . If you keep quiet and anything happens, even Christ will not be happy.

“If you talk , you will die. If you don’t talk, you will die one day. So talk for the revival of the country.”

Wike, who assured that his administration will continue to support the Church, said the state government under his leadership is anchored on Christ, hence the rapid development of the state.

The governor said, “For any government to carry out its programmes, it must anchor in Christ. If you don’t anchor in Christ, you will fail”.

In his remarks, National President of Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International (FGBMFI), Architect Ifeanyi Odedo, said God will preserve Wike because he is committed to the development of the state.

Odedo said the infrastructural development in Rivers State is huge, noting that the Rivers State government is working.