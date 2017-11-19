- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Kogi State chapter, has debunked media report that Governor Yahaya Bello has paid all outstanding salaries owed to workers in the state.

The NULGE chairman in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government, Comrade Tahirudeen Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday while reacting to a media report credited to him that Governor Bello has paid all the cleared staff in his Local Government up till August 2017.

He urged the general public to disregard such statement, adding that there were some genuine staff whom the Governor had granted clemency and pardoned, who were now on the cleared list but were yet to be paid their salaries.

“Please, I enjoin all the esteem staff of Igalamela Odolu LGA to disregard that post as there was never anytime I made such statement credited to me”, he said.