Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, has said 80 per cent of road accidents across the country are as a result of human factor.

Omeje disclosed this at the Annual World Day for Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims, with the theme: “Human Error: Major cause of road traffic crash,” organised by Sanity on Wheels Awareness Initiative in Lagos.

Omeje, who was represented by Olabisi Sonusi, Staff Officer, Public Education, FRSC, said humans contributed to lots of crashes on the roads through their nonchalant attitudes to the traffic rules and regulations.

He said: “We as human, we contribute a lot of crashes on the roads, especially during the Ember months, where many drivers try to double their efforts to meet up with the year’s demand.

“About 80 per cent of road crashes are caused by human errors because most of the accidents are preventable.

“That is why in FRSC we do not call it accident anymore, we call it crashes because it is preventable.”

Omeje advised motorists to pay more attention to highway signs, adding that drivers ought to adopt defensive driving techniques by scanning through the roads and consider other road users to prevent crashes.

According to him, the attitudes of the drivers on the roads determine the outcome of the any journey at a particular point in time.

The FRSC boss said that nonchalant attitude of drivers to road signs contribute to serious fatal cases of accidents on the road.

Omeje also appealed to the drivers to always check their sight medically to allow good vision while driving.

“Lack of proper planning, overloading, speeding and dangerous driving are part of human errors contribute to many crashes on the roads,” he said.

Speaking, Iyke Okafor, the President, Sanity on Wheels Awareness Initiative, said the initiative was established to complement the efforts of traffic and road safety agencies.

Okafor appealed to drivers to have a change of attitude while driving, saying many of the motorists have culture of impunity while driving.

According to him, positive changes of attitude on the wheels will safe many lives from untimely death.

He said: “The reasons we established sanity on wheels awareness initiative is to create more awareness among the motorists by paying more attention to the road signs, safe driving and traffic rules and regulations.

“This event is in line with the UN Day for remembrance of road traffic victims; we are observing it to caution our drivers, so as to prevent other future occurrence.

“We urge our road users to do the needful, by thinking safety and drive to safe lives of other road users.”