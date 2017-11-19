- Advertisement -

The National Ethics and Compliance Office (NEVACO) has said that it is not carrying out a recruitment exercise as being speculated by some people.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the Director General of the organization, Mr Olayemo Ayoola, in Ilorin at the weekend urged the National Assembly not to entertain discussions with any individual not authorized by NEVACO.

The statement, who said that the person behind the speculation allegedly worked for another body; Civil Society for Ethics and Values Initiatives (CSFEVI), added that he was a wrong person to speak for NEVACO.

“NEVACO is not newly recruiting as claimed by him but it is only collating the list of staff who have been working with the office for the past two years”, the press secretary said, adding that the person once served as Director of Finance and Accounts in NEVACO but had since been relieved of his appointment.

Ayoola said the agreement NEVACO reached with the presidency on its establishment was that it would be self-accounting “which means that the office will fend for itself with respect to funding generation and application of the fund so generated”.

The Press Secretary urged the National Assembly not to entertain discussions with any individual not authorized by NEVACO instead, cross check when the need arises with the presidency on matters concerning it.