A power sector watchdog group, Power Transparency, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the re-appointment of Mr Peter Ewezor as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

The group, in a statement signed by its Director of Advocacy, Mr Abdulahi Joshua, on Sunday in Abuja, said Ewezor`s re-appointment would strengthen the agency for increased performance.

Joshua also said it would ensure safety standard within the nation’s power sector.

He, however, warned that there were plots to blackmail Ewezor, adding that the public should be mindful of such plots.

The group urged the managing director and his team not to succumb to blackmail, adding that the development was the handiwork of desperate power seekers.

The group said those behind the blackmail were not happy that Ewozor was re-appointed because of his strict adherence to service rules, stance on anti-corruption and due process in the management of the agency.

“They alleged he bought a house when in fact he rented the apartment.

“They also alleged he diverted money to fund campaign when as at the time, the agency had no budgetary allocation,” the group said.

The director of advocacy said that the entire allegations were “phantom lies and concoctions’’, stressing that Ewezor was being lied against because he had refused to compromise and manipulate the system.

“Others are angry at him because he refused to allow corruption within the agency; some others are eager and desperate to stop his re-appointment. “

According to the group, the managing director has insisted on enforcing the safety codes in the power sector, a development it says make him to incur the wrath of many ‘’selfish individuals’’.

“They have been writing all manners of petitions but nothing has been found against this diligent and disciplined public officer.

“They wrote petition with bogus allegations, those of us who know Ewezor in the industry can attest that he is a stickler for due process.

“He is the father of the electricity standard agency as he puts all within his powers to ensure the establishment of the agency.’’