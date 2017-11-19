- Advertisement -

The Managing Director (MD)/CEO of the Nigerian Electricity Management Safety Agency (NEMSA), Engr Peter Ewesor, has said recent allegations of corrupt practices in the management of the agency under him were fabrications of those who never wanted his reappointment as MD of the agency, dismissing them as fake and unfounded.

Ewesor who was making his defence exclusively to a few journalists in an interview at the beginning of the weekend said, “These are fake news are false allegations. What we have is corruption fighting back. Those behind these allegations struggled to stop my reappointment but failed.

“This is an agency that actually follows due process in all that it does even in the award of contracts. We comply with the public procurement Act. One of the reports I read said we spent N2 billion on elections. Where the N2 billion came from in NEMSA is what I do not know. It is really something strange to me.

“Thank God we have President Muhammadu Buhari who actually believes in change, integrity and sincerity, and graciously reappointed me on the recommendation of the Hon. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, alongside the Permanent Secretary against these blackmailers’ expectation.

‘People are just being mischievous by carrying rumours that are aimed at distabilising an organization with a very serious mandate in the power sector. They are detractors who are left with peddling false reports, blackmail and fake news to mislead the public and serve their selfish interest. However, we remain focused on delivering on the mandate of this agency,” Ewesor said.

According to the NEMSA helmsman, those who accuse him of forcing electrical contractors to apply for license/certification actually got it all wrong, because that is a matter of law which stipulates that without NEMSA’s certification/license, you cannot carry out electrical installation works, adding, “This is to check against quackery and bad and unsafe installation works, and by implication prevent electrical accidents that often result in fatalities, injuries and loss of properties.”