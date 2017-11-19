- Advertisement -

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Sunday organised a funfair for 200 children in Kaduna to celebrate 2017 World Children’s Day in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the children were taken to a Polo Club, Fifth Chukker, where they played, danced, ate and later taken for horse riding.

UNICEF’s Communication and External Relation Officer in Kaduna, Malam Rabiu Musa, said shortly after the events that the essence was to make the children have a sense of belonging.

Musa said that the 2017 World Children’s Day with the theme `Take Over’ was organised in the state in partnership with the polo club.

The communication officer explained that Nov. 20 was set aside by the United Nations to help save children’s lives, fight for their rights and help them fulfill their potential.

He described the day as a special day for children, designed to empower and give them opportunity to understand what life was all about and support them to grow and exploit their full potential.

“The day gives children an opportunity to take over positions of authority for them to have a feel of responsibility and dream of what they want to become in future.

“Already some media organisations in the state have handed over the entire management and programmes to children for them to have fun.

“Children across the country will on Monday take over executive affairs in the states, including the Senate President’s seat.

- Advertisement -

”It is a moulding, counselling package designed to put children in shape for them to thrive to becoming what they want to be,” he said.

Earlier, the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene specialist, UNICEF Kaduna, Mrs Theresa Pama, educated the children on the need to inculcate good sanitation and hygiene habits.

Pama said that emphasis on effective hand washing among children was necessary adding that it was the single act that could prevent the spread of excreta related diseases.

“It is good, therefore, to inculcate effective hand washing and sanitation habits in our children to protect them against preventable disease,”she said.

Some of the children who spoke to NAN expressed joy over the event, describing it as a day to remember.

One of them, Munira Ibrahim, said: “I have never been this happy in my life. I got to hang out and catch fun with other children from different schools and different backgrounds.

“I really commend UNICEF and Fifth Chukker for making our day special,” she said.

Similarly, Ibrahim Mohammed of Essence International School, Kashim Ibrahim Road, Kaduna, said that he had learnt a lot about good hygiene and sanitation.

“I got to hang out with my friends, enjoy horse ride, dance, ate. Its been fun all the way courtesy of UNICEF,” Mohammed said.

NAN reports that the children were drawn from Oxford International School, Essence International School, Human Development Foundation School and Al-Ihsan Balsuma Children Home, all in Kaduna metropolis.