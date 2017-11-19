- Advertisement -

More than N70 million was realised on Saturday in Kano at the launching of a book written on the life of Sir Muhammadu Sanusi I, the grandfather of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The highest donation came from the Chairman, Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who donated N10 million.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of the occasion and Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammed Barkindo Mustapha, described the book as a reminiscent of the good deeds of Sir Muhammadu Sanusi I.

Mustapha said: “Late Sir Muhammadu Sanusi I was a political as well as a religious leader who led an exemplary life worthy of emulation.”

In his remarks, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed concern over the scrapping of history from school curricula, blaming it for numerous social challenges bedevilling the country.

Abubakar said Nigeria would be better if the leaders both in public and traditional institutions should learn and emulate the leadership virtues of their predecessors who had done great things during their life times for the benefit of their people.

He also described the late emir as a leading example worthy of emulation by all leaders in the country.

The former Vice President commended the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, for allowing the publication of the book.

According to him, the book will serve as an eye opener for many people in the country.

Abubakar called on the the government to include the book among the History literatures in the country.

The presentation of the book, which took place at the Emir’s Palace, was attended by over 10 prominent traditional rulers and five governors, as well as members of the national and international business community.

The book: “Power and Piety Life and Legacy of Sir Muhammadu Sanusi I, was written by two authors: Muhammed Rabi’u Umar and Ahmed Tijjani Abubakar.”