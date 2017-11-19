- Advertisement -

The Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to China, Mr. Wale Oloko, says Nigerians are not the targets of the recent Chinese police action on illegal immigrants in Guangzhou, China, as is being circulated in and out of the country.

According to a statement from the office of the Consul General, the Chinese local police carry out regular visa checks in all areas of Guangzhou, irrespective of nationalities, thus, the news going round that Nigerians who are staying illegally on China soil are the target of the Chinese local police is far from it.

The statement reads, “The Consulate General of Nigeria in Guangzhou is aware of the video circulating in and outside Nigeria about the Chinese police action on illegal immigrants in Guangzhou, China. The local police carry out regular visa checks in all areas of Guangzhou, irrespective of nationalities. The Mission wishes to state that the action was not directed at only Nigerian nationals but all illegal immigrants in Guangzhou.”

It went further to state that, “The police raid happened at Guang Yuan Xi Lu area of Guangzhou which is popular among Africans living and visiting China for their business transactions. A number of Africans were arrested during this particular incident including Nigerians. The Mission is working with the local authorities and providing consular assistance to our citizens as required and further developments shall be communicated.”

However, it has been largely noticed that illegal immigrants are most subjected to surprise raids by local law enforcement officers in host countries and for fact that they enjoy few of the rights accorded to legal residents, they are particularly vulnerable to various forms of discrimination, abuse and are frequently subject to harassment from local law enforcement authorities, who often carry out crackdowns on unlicensed and or illegal immigrants.