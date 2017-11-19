- Advertisement -

Emmanuel, the younger brother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, knows the whereabouts of the IPOB leader.

Kanu’s brother also said Buratai should be jailed for allegedly lying in a Federal High Court in Abuja concerning the invasion of their house by soldiers at Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

Buratai, in a counter-affidavit he filed in reaction to a suit court by his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had said soldiers chased a truck laden with weapons into a house said to belong to Kanu’s father in Afara Ukwu.

“From the look of things, everyone now knows that Nnamdi Kanu was either killed or taken away by the military,” he told our correspondent in a phone interview on Saturday.

Emmanuel said if the army had traced someone who had a truckload of ammunition to their house, the COAS should tell the world who the person was, when it happened, and the evidence to show that the military traced someone with dangerous weapons to their house.

He said, “What is Gen. Buratai talking about? The question I am asking is why should Justice Binta Nyako listen to such lies? If she fails to jail Buratai, it means the judicial system in this country should not be trusted for any reason. He should be jailed for telling such cheap and childish lies.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in Abia State, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, has said no IPOB member, allegedly arrested by soldiers in Aba, was handed over to the police command.

Ogbonna said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, had urged residents of the state to ignore IPOB members and go about their lawful duties.

He added that the CP had ordered a stop and search operation at all Anambra and Abia boundaries.