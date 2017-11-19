- Advertisement -

The Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, Gani Adams, has disclosed how he will play his role as the Yoruba generalissimo.

Speaking at the palace of Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, on Saturday, Adams said he would work with traditional rulers and other people to preserve the unity of the Yoruba and the progress of the country, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adepoju, on Saturday.

Welcoming the Yoruba generalissimo to his palace, Olugbenle said he saw the visit as a great honour.

He stated that the Aare Ona Kakanfo was a title that represented the entire Yoruba land.

According to the ruler, the title shares the same origin with Ilaro.

“Whatever that comes from Oyo is automatically ours in Ilaro because that is where we came from.

“Alaafin (of Oyo) is a peculiar oba to us in Ilaro and I want to use this opportunity to thank him for his choice of Gani Adams as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo,” he said.