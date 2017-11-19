- Advertisement -

Former vice-president of World Bank and leader of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, will deliver the keynote address at the maiden edition of the HID Awolowo Foundation annual lecture, scheduled to hold on November 28, 2017.

According to a release by the organisation’s Convener/Executive Director, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, the lecture, to which the general public is invited, will take place at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos, at 10a.m.

The topic of the 2017 annual lecture will be “Ethical Politics, Peace, Development and Security in Nigeria: The Critical Importance of Women’s Leadership,” and will feature a keynote address to be delivered by Dr Ezekwesili.

At the event, which will be chaired by Senator Daisy Danjuma, the keynote address will be followed by an inter-generational panel of discussants to highlight strategies for enhancing women’s leadership in Nigeria. The panelists are: Lady Maiden Ibru, Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad, Yemi Adamolekun and Bolanle Olukanni.

Speaking on the significance of the lecture, Dr Dosumu said: “At a time when Nigeria is faced with challenges on so many fronts, with half of the population still at a disadvantage, it is important to reflect on the legacy of women like Yeye Oodua H.I.D Awolowo.

“This event will serve as a call to action for Nigerian women to take their rightful place and use their voices and talents to chart a new course for Nigeria, one that will set us firmly on the path of peace, prosperity and development.”

The HID Awolowo Foundation was launched on September 19, 2016, under the aegis of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, with the aim of perpetuating the edifying legacy of Yeye Oodua HID Awolowo, the character of which was complimentary and contributed significantly to the success of the life mission of her husband Chief Obafemi Awolowo.