The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed delight with the rate militants in the state have been surrendering their arms following the amnesty granted them by the state government.

The governor had issued a 21-day ultimatum to the militants to surrender their arms. The ultimatum will expire next week.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who toured two of the arms collection points in Igbokoda and Igbekebo in the Ilaje and Ese Odo local government areas of the state, commended the militants for surrendering their weapons.

He said the militants came out from the creeks to surrender their weapons to embrace the amnesty of the Federal Government.

Ajayi called on other militants to give up their arms, adding that “after this, anyone who fails to utilise the opportunity (to surrender his weapons) would be dealt with by the Federal Government.”

Meanwhile, Akeredolu has approved the appointment of 14 senior civil servants as permanent secretaries.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, on Saturday.

The new permanent secretaries are Mr. Lateef Fabunmi, Mr. T.E Otun, Mrs. O.I Oni, Mrs. F.A Adegoke, Mr. F.K Alonge, Mr. I.I Orimoloye, and Mr. Elewuju Gbenga.

Others are Alade Bunmi, Dr. A.A Ikuomola, Mr. C.K Akinrinsola, Mrs. E.O Ojolo, Mr. R.A Asaniyan, Mr C.A Alabi, and Mr J.A Adeyemo.

The statement said the appointments would take effect from December 1.