The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, has said inter-agency rivalry and conflict among security agencies in the country is now a thing of the past.

He said the synergy being created through the quarterly route march organised by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) would promote interaction and understanding among military personnel and other security agencies.

Olonisakin disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the flag-off of the second edition of the route march exercise for security and response agencies tagged: ‘Together We Are’.

The CDS, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Mohammed, expressed satisfaction at the massive turn out of all the security agencies, adding that a better understanding had been created on how military institutions and security agencies in the country could work together.

He said: “As you have seen, all of us came out with high morale. You have met with officers and men whom you have never seen. And I have seen the interactions of all security agencies. This is how it should be. We are now becoming closer. The issue of inter-service rivalry and indeed other aspects that rob us will now be done away with because we are now relating on personal basis.

“Take advantage of this gathering by taking the numbers of other participants, so that if you have any issue with soldiers, road safety corps, immigrations, customs, and others, you will know that you have somebody you can call upon and sort things out.”

The exercise, which kicked-off at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja, was attended by all security agencies comprising the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Nigerian Navy (NN), the Nigerian Police Force, The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) and the Department of State Service (DSS).

Others were the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Fire Service, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), the National Emergency and Management Agency, (NEMA) the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The Director of Defence Information, Maj. Gen John Enenche, in an interview with journalists, said most of the conflicts within and among military and para-military personnel were as a result of lack of interactions and misunderstanding.

He maintained that the route march aimed at reinforcing the maxim that security agencies were working together to protect lives and properties, ensure unity and progress and support democracy.