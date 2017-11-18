- Advertisement -

President/Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Professor Ademola Tayo, has called on the newly matriculated students of the institution to shun evil practices capable of making them derail from the path of progress and honour.

He particularly warned against indulging in drugs, illicit relationships, and examination malpractices in order not to jeopardize their future.

Prof Tayo said this at the 2017 matriculation ceremony where matriculation oath was administered to 3,068 students – 2452 undergraduates and 526 postgraduates.

- Advertisement -

He, however, urged parents to play a critical role in partnering with the institution to stem the social ills he highlighted.

In addition, he said even though immorality, indecency, corruption appealed to youths, Babcock students were often different.

Prof Tayo also pledged that the institution is well placed to give the students a sense of direction, adding that the institution has a comparative edge over others.

He assured that the university would continue to play its assigned role as torch-bearer in a world of conflicting and confusing values and choices.