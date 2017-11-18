The Niger Pension Board said on Saturday that it paid N10. 2 million to 25 contract staff members of the state government as retirement benefits.
The Director-General (DG) of the board, Alhaji Usman Mohammed, disclosed this to newsmen in Minna.
Mohammed said that the payments were made to people, who had served the state meritoriously in different capacities.
“Amongst these people were Indians, Ghanaians and some Nigerians, who had served the state creditably, even if it was for a short period of time.
“They are not pensionable because they had worked actively somewhere else before, but Niger has to appreciate them for the know how they displayed on the job,” he said.
The director-general told newsmen that the payment was in line with the contract agreements the beneficiaries signed with the Niger Government.