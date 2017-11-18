- Advertisement -

The President of South East Elders Forum, Dr. Dozie Ikedife, has replied President Muhammadu Buhari for asking Igbos to forget Biafra.

According to him, even if Igbos were killed in their numbers, Biafra remains and can never be forgotten.

Ezeife said that President Buhari himself cannot forget Biafra.

President Buhari during a working visit to Ebonyi State, during the week, had called on Igbos to forget Biafra and the “senseless call for secession.”

Ikedife, who reacted while fielding questions from Sun, said it was a wrong choice of word to say, “we should forget Biafra, nobody can forget Biafra.”

He added, “Biafra has come to be, never mind that they removed Bight of Biafra and called it Bight of Benin, there are people who are Biafrans and there is nothing you can do about it, even if you kill them and it remains only one, that person still remains Biafra.

“Somebody had told me before that we should forget Biafra, and I told the person that it was not possible to forget Biafra. It is not possible to forget that you are an Odudua son; it is not possible to forget that you are an Ijaw man; it is not possible to forget that you a Fulani; it is not possible to forget that you are Junkun, etc.

“It is a wrong choice of word to say, forget Biafra. Nobody can forget it. If you lost your father or son, mother or half of your family members during the Nigeria-Biafra war, can you forget that?

“Even the person saying it cannot forget Biafra, talk less of those that are concerned, who are called Biafrans.

“The person may say anything else, but Biafra is unforgettable. We can never forget Biafra; nobody should ever forget Biafra.”