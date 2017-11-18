- Advertisement -

Forum of South East Traditional Rulers Council has unanimously passed a vote of confidence on governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Chief David Umahi,for what they described as his leadership ingenuity and love for the development and unity of the region.

The forum handed the confidence vote shortly after the forum’s meeting held in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

In a letter signed by the Chairman of the forum who is also the Chairman of Imo State Traditional Rulers Council ,His Eminence Eze Dr. Eberechi Dick, and addressed to the governor, the traditional rulers described the Ebonyi governor as a detribalized Nigeria whose commitment and dedication to the unity and oneness of Nigeria are unmistakable.

Umahi was also congratulated by the royal fathers for successfully hosting the President and Commander in Chief of the armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, which they noted was the first in the zone since May 2015.

The traditional rulers equally commended President Buhari for visiting the south east even as they wished that the good relationship that now existing between the President and the zone as initiated by governor Umahi would culminate in reintegrating the zone into the mainstream politics of the country.

The royal tinue to for preach peace and unity of Nigeria in their various kingdoms and prayed for divine wisdom and direction to enable the President to take redeem the battered image of the country.