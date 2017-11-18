- Advertisement -

Police in Borno State said at least six person, including four suicide bombers, died during an apparently coordinated suicide attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isukwu, the police said two different set of attacks occurred, starting from the very early hours of Saturday.

According to Mr. Isukwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, the attack also left some other persons with serious injuries.

The statement reads: “In the wee hours of today 18/11/2017, two female suicide bombers detonated their IED vests in the outskirt of Alakaramtii village in Jere LGA, killing themselves alone.

- Advertisement -

“Then at about 0650hrs, two other teenage female suicide bombers infiltrated Alakaramtii village. One of them hurriedly detonated her IED vest killing herself, her partner and an innocent boy while four others including the mother of the innocent boy, sustained injuries.

“The corpses and the injured have been evacuated to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. The police EOD team promptly rendered safe the unexploded IED and sanitised the area. Normalcy has since been restored to the area.”