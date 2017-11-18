- Advertisement -

The Christ Apostolic Church Incoming General Evangelist Worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, has predicted that the wrath of God will soon visit those plundering the country’s wealth should they refuse to turn a new leaf.

Oladeji , who noted that the fortunes of Nigeria would have been greater had leaders been as selfless as their counterparts in developed countries of the world like Britain, France and United States of America.

The cleric gave the prediction in his message to the nation from Jerusalem, Holy Land of Israel, where he had gone for prayers

Oladeji urged the Nigerian Christians to declare three fasting and prayers for the lost glory of the country to be restored in due course.

The man of God visited the holy land in company of some men of God to pray for the nation so that the dreams of our founding fathers will come to fruition.

The message, which was made available to newsmen via electronic mail in Ado Ekiti on Friday, expressed regret at the high level of corruption in Nigeria, saying “God is ready to intervene in the affairs of the country and bring back the good old days.

“Nigeria is a country that was so blessed but it lost its glory along the line due to corruption of few of our leaders.

“But I could see the powerful hands of God coming to deliver Nigerians from their enemies. God is ready to restore our lost glories and give us a new nation whose stars will reverberate all over the world.

“Though, Nigeria is a great country with great potentials. We are known all over the world but for wrong reasons. But time has come now that God will intervene and give us a new nation”, he assured.

Oladeji appealed to Nigerian leaders to refrain from massive looting of the treasury and embrace true restitution for the Nigeria’s glory to shine again.

“If we move closer to God, I see all the moribund banks, oil companies and dead airlines springing up again. I see new things happening to Nigeria. I see Nigeria rising and soaring and become a darling nation to many nations of the world.

“All these may not come ordinarily except if we move away from sins and come closer to God. We must believe in the virtues of selflessness, probity, transparency, accountability and above all in honesty and love.

“Bible made us to understand that love is the bedrock of any nation. Irrespective of our religious and political beliefs as well as our ethnic affinities, we must love one another and see ourselves as one indivisible Nigerians”, he counseled.