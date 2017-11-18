- Advertisement -

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has commended the people of Anambra State for supposedly heeding it’s call to boycott today’s governorship election in the state.

Speaking on the low turnout that greeted the elections, spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement attributed the low turnout to the boycott call.

“IPOB wants to use this opportunity to congratulate Biafrans particularly the people of Anambra State for obeying the order of IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi who has been abducted since 14th September 2017 in today’s election.

“The people of Anambra State have shown the whole world that they are the are the first sons of Biafraland and no doubt about that, there is no election in Anambra State, everywhere is empty both the polling booths and streets are totally deserted.

“We want to tell the whole world that IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gave the order on Anambra State governorship election to prove to the civilised nations that we are no more interested in the system of government and her political strategies. The international community and other civilised nations should come for rescue of Biafrans in the Nigerian Islamic government,” Mr. Powerful said.

The group, recently outlawed had called for a boycott of the election and any other election in the South-east while demanding for a referendum to initiate the breakaway of the region from the nation.‎

Despite being labelled a terror organisation by the Nigerian government, members of IPOB embarked on a protest in Onitsha last week to dissuade residents from taking part in the election.