The Borno State Emergency Management Agency says three female suicide bombers were killed in two failed attempts to attack Maiduguri.

The Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Satomi Ahmad, said that one suicide bomber detonated her Improvised Explosive Device at about 12:00 a.m. on Saturday in Alakaramtii area in Jere area of Maiduguri.

Ahmad said the second incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the outskirts of Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri metropolis.

He said four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

Ahmad said that the insurgents were intercepted by military personnel deployed to the area, who “neutralised” their attempts.

“The bomber, a teenage girl was said to have removed her IED vest and surrendered after a hot chase by troops on patrol.

“Her explosives were later found in a plantation and demobilised by the police EOD team,” he said.

Victor Isuku, Police Public Relations Officer Borno Command who confirmed the incident in a statement released in Maiduguri.

Isuku said that the corpses and the injured victims have been evacuated to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“The police EOD team promptly rendered safe the unexploded IED vests and have since sanitised the area.

“Normalcy has since been restored to the area,” said Isuku.