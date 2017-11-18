- Advertisement -

The Edo State Government has approved N500 million as counterpart funding for the state’s SEEFOR public works programme, which will enable it access N2bn from the World Bank for infrastructural projects in the state.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, said this after weekly Executive Council meeting at the Government House, in Benin City.

He said Governor Godwin Obaseki approved the release of N500 million as counterpart funding for the Edo State SEEFOR public works programme, adding “The sum released by the state government is to enable her access another N2 billion from the World Bank for the funding of infrastructure projects across the state.”

He noted that the projects will spread across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, stressing that the fund will be equally distributed to impact all parts of the state.

- Advertisement -

He added that over 10,000 youths have been trained on the SEEFOR projects, noting that the initiative will train technically sound workers as well as entrepreneurs, who will contribute to the development of the state.

The government also set up a committee to look into complaints about the activities of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) across the 18 local government areas with a view to resolving them.

The committee is to be headed by the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Hon. Osahon Amiolemen.

Ohonbamu said EXCO has also approved the appointment of Chief Allen Benson Odiko as village head of Akpama (Oiemire 1 of Uneme Akpama) in North Uneme clan, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said the EXCO reviewed the recent Alaghodaro Investment summit hosted by the state, commending residents for supporting the state in its drive to industrialise the state.

According to him, “It is fulfilling to see that the planned development of the Benin Industrial Park has kicked-off with the groundbreaking done during the summit.”