Family of the elusive leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has insisted that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, knows the whereabouts of the IPOB leader.

The family said this while describing as cheap and childish lies Buratai told an Abuja Federal High Court that soldiers chased a truck laden with weapons into the house of Kanu’s father in Afara Ukwu.

The Army boss had made the claim in a counter-affidavit he filed against Kanu at the court.

Reacting to Buratai’s claim, Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, described the Army Chief as a liar, who should be jailed.

Speaking on behalf of Kanu’s family, on Friday, Prince said, “What is General Buratai talking about? The question I am asking is why should Justice Binta Nyako listen to such lies? If she fails to jail Bruatai, that means the judicial system in this country should not be trusted for any reason, he should be jailed for telling such cheap and childish lies, this is shameful, not when we have evidences.

“If the Minister of Defence said in a Television programme that he authorised the invasion, how could Bruatai come out to say something different? If after the invasion on September 14 and on September 16there was a press state by Abia State commissioner of police admitting they recovered some ammunitions from our house why then is the COAS on November 16 is denying they never invaded the house. If there was no invasion of the house, how come that the whole place was riddled with bullets? How come that people were killed including our dog and the Eagle bird we kept in the house?

“All of them are confused, they don’t even know what they are saying, there is even no sense of direction since the Minister of Defence will say something different and the Chief of Army Staff will also say something different, they should coordinate their lies.

“The truth remains that soldiers invaded our home without any course and they took so many people away including Nnamdi Kanu; either they’ve killed him or still keeping him somewhere. So, how come they are lying; are they lying against the local media or the international media which have visited the house and found out there was an invasion? So, who is deceiving who here? From the look of things everyone now knows that Nnamdi Kanu was either killed or taken away by the military.”

The IPOB leader’s younger brother said if the army had traced someone who had truck load of ammunition to their house, the COAS should tell the world who the person was, when it happened and the evidence to show that they traced someone with dangerous weapons to their house.

“If the truck laden with the so called dangerous weapons was blown up by the driver as claimed by Bruatai, where is the charred body of the lorry or the ashes? The bottom line of everything is that there was no truck laden with weapons that was found near our house; the army invaded our house without any just course and as a matter of fact, Buratai knows where Nnamdi Kanu is and he should produce him.”

Prince claimed that during the invasion, “They (soldiers) took away our personal belongings, generator sets, food items, shot the eagle bird in our house, the dog and took away boxes containing our mother’s clothing and vandalized vehicles in our compound after riddling it with bullets.”