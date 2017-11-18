- Advertisement -

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised alert ahead of today’s governorship election in Anambra State over plans by security agents to indict the group.

The group alleged that it has uncovered a plot by Nigerian security agencies to plant bombs at strategic points across the state which would allegedly go off during the election.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful alleged that the Army, police and the Department of State Services, DSS, were responsible for planting of the bombs.

In a statement, Powerful claimed that IPOB would be blamed for the explosions.

He explained that the bomb was meant to justify the Federal Government’s claim that IPOB was a terrorist organisation.

The statement reads, “We gather(ed) that the Nigerian military is now planting explosive devices in all strategic places in Anambra State to justify their evil plan against the people of Biafra.

“The Nigerian Government and her security operatives especially, the Nigerian army and police, including the DSS, have lost the bid to label IPOB a terrorist organisation among the civilised nations. So, they have resorted to crude evidence-planting as they did with their so-called imported double-barrelled hunting guns at Apapa Wharf.

“Chief of Army Staff, General Buratai and his military hierarchy are desperately using every and any available strategy to justify their actions against IPOB family members in Biafraland particularly in Anambra State because of our boycott threat.

“We are warning every indigenous person of Biafra to be wary of tomorrow’s election in Anambra State. Every man, woman and child should remain indoors because Nigerian security operatives have planted military-grade explosives at key locations in Anambra State to kill and maim as many people as possible.

“Stay in your homes with your doors locked because tomorrow will be very bloody for anyone that ventures outside.

“IPOB, under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remains a non-violent and peaceful freedom fighting organisation, irrespective of the continued attack on us by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives, especially the army, police and the DSS.”