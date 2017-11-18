- Advertisement -

Fugitive former chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, will next week appear before the ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives panel investigating his controversial readmission into the federal civil service.

Maina is still on the wanted list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the security agencies claim that he has not been seen in public.

A member of the Hon. Aliyu Madaki-led ad hoc committee confirmed that Maina may at the long run appear before the committee next week.

The lawmaker also confirmed that Maina’s lawyer, Muhammad Sani Katu, of the Justice Mamman Nasir Chamber, had reportedly made some initial representation to the committee, ahead of Maina’s expected appearance next week.

Following widespread condemnation of Maina’s secret re-admission and subsequent elevation in the civil service, the House of Representatives on October 24, 2017, passed a resolution mandating an ad hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the matter.

After Hon. Adams Jagaba moved the motion for the investigation, the House constituted an ad hoc committee to look into Maina’s reinstatement and double promotion from the rank of assistant director to an acting director in the Ministry of Interior.

The committee will also recommend strong sanctions against any person or persons implicated in the scandal.

Recalled that Maina had held the position of assistant director until he was sacked in 2013, after which he fled the country to escape arrest on corruption allegations, only to return in clandestine circumstances to be reabsorbed and elevated to the position of acting director in the Federal Ministry of Interior, in September 2017.