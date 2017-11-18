- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria is not isolated from the global changes taking place in the various sectors.

He spoke at the presidential villa, Abuja, during the presidential parley with participants of the Senior Executive Course No.39 (2017) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

According to him, Nigeria is being affected by changes in security, trade, technology, global warming and population demographics.

He noted that the National Institute was created as a policy formation centre where senior Nigerians from all segments of society work together with the common goal of making Nigeria better.

He said “Today, we are at a very critical juncture of history. The world, as we know it, is changing.

“I am sure you will all agree that in the first two decades of this century, we have seen significant shifts across the globe. Whether it is in security, trade, technology, global warming or population demographics, the world has truly changed.

“Nigeria is not isolated from these trends. We are doing our best to respond to these changes. But we cannot be comfortable with just being a passive nation. We must be proactive.

“Exactly one year ago, during my parley with the participants of the Senior Executive Course No.38, I tasked the management of the National Institute with the responsibility of looking at science, technology and innovation for the development of agriculture and agro-allied industries.

“I was therefore very pleased to hear that this proposal was adopted as the theme for Senior Executive Course 39. I am pleased that the participants of Course 39 focused on how Nigeria can address its food security challenges leveraging science, technology and innovation.”

The president noted that the findings and policy recommendations of the group were apt and implementable.

“As I mentioned in my budget speech just two weeks ago, ‘only tailored Nigerian solutions can fix Nigeria’s unique problems’. I am proud to say your report is in agreement with that,” he asserted.