Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on the people of Ijaw ethnic nationality to stop destroying themselves and embrace unity.

The former President made the call on Friday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, while paying tribute to the late Ijaw leader and former member of Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Gordon Bozimo.

Bozimo, a former Chairman of the National Youth Service Corps Board, died on June 5, 2017, at a hospital in Arkansas, United States of America at the age of 67.

Jonathan said, ‘’We must stop destroying ourselves as a people. We are not too many. Things are quite challenging.

‘’Sometimes, you need to wear the shoes to know where they pinch. I believe that by working together and helping ourselves collectively, we will be able to solve some of our problems.’’

He said with the passing of Bozimo, the Ijaw nation had lost someone who was patriotic and committed to the development of the people.