The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit, FOU, Zone B has announced that it intercepted a trailer conveying illicit drugs along Lokoja expressway in Kogi.

he Area Controller of the zone, Usman Dakingari, said that the information about the illicit drugs was gotten from the service intelligence unit and concerned individuals.

“The seizures were made by roving patrol officers; we accosted the trailer conveying the illicit drugs along Lokoja expressway and our suspicion became right.

“We saw some cartons of tramadol and Viagra in the other trailer, but we have not yet verified the total number and the efficacy and production method of the enhancers.’’

The controller stated that the intercepted drugs would be handed over to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.