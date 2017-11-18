- Advertisement -

Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have reportedly been discovered in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The IEDs were said to have been found on Friday near a police station in Onitsha north local government area.

The development is coming a few hours to commencement of the state’s governorship election.

A resident in the area said on phone that the devices were sighted at about 1pm on Friday.

“I was at the main market with my brother when we heard bombs were discovered in GRA, near the police station,” he said.

“The news caused tension with people rushing to pack their things and leave the market. But we later heard they (the IEDs) have already been removed. Let’s hope this election doesn’t turn into something else.”

- Advertisement -

The IEDs were said to have been removed by the officers in the anti-bomb squad immediately it was discovered.

The police could not confirm the incident.

Nkiruka Nwode, spokesman of the state police command, was not picking her calls nor replying to the text message sent to her phone.

This is not the first time there is a bomb scare in the state during this election period.

Five days ago, there was a reported discovery of a substance suspected to be an IED at the secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

However, Nkwachukwu Orji, the INEC resident electoral commissioner, had denied knowledge of such discovery.

The Nigeria police and other security agencies have repeatedly assured citizens in the state that necessary measures have been put in place to ensure a violence-free election.