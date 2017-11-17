- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Command, on Friday launched its 2017 end-of-year `Operation Zero Tolerance for Road Accident’.

The theme of the exercise is `Right to Life on Highways Not Negotiable’.

The exercise was launched with lectures for motorists, to ensure that all road regulations were obeyed, especially during the festive season.

The Head of Operations of the command, Mr Paul Guar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi that officers had been deployed within the state to ensure the safety of passengers.

Guar said that the FRSC would not tolerate any recklessness on the roads and therefore, warned motorists to maintain speed limit, noting that speed is the cause of most accidents.

“Drivers should be careful with their speed limit because if one is driving at 100 kms per hour, the tendency of an accident occurring is minimal.

“Even if there will be an accident, it will not be fatal or very serious because the driver can control the car at that speed.’’

He advised drivers to attend approved driving schools in order to obtain genuine driving licence.

The FRSC boss commended the management of Yankari Transport Corporation for procuring speed limiter device for their vehicles.

He further encouraged motorists, especially commercial vehicles, to emulate such action for the safety of the people.