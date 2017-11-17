- Advertisement -

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim.

Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said on Friday that Anyim was being held over an “ongoing investigation”.

Uwujaren did not give details.

Anyim was President of the Senate between 2000 and 2003, and served as SGF under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.