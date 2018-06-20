At least 34 Nigerians were deported from the United States on Wednesday for allegedly committing offences in the country.

The deportees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA), Lagos around 2:30pm.

The deportees, comprising 32 males and two females, were brought back in a chartered Omni Air International aircraft with Registration Number W342AX.

Joseph Alabi, spokesman of the Lagos airport police command, confirmed the development to NAN.

“At about 14.30 hours (2.30 p.m.), we received 34 Nigerians who were brought back from the United States. They were made up of 32 males and two females,” he said.

He said 25 of the deportees were alleged to have committed criminal offences, with one involved in narcotics while others were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences.

Alabi said the deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He said the deportees were profiled by the relevant authorities and allowed to depart to their various destinations.