The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), have sealed up a property belonging to former first lady, Patience Jonathan.

The property located in Mabushi district of Abuja, was allegedly broken into by the joint task force from the FCT department of development control and the occupants rough handled before it was sealed up.

The building which is currently occupied by non-governmental organisations, Aaruera Reach Out Foundation and Women for Change Initiative, has been a subject of litigation

Director of FCT department of development control, Mukhtar Usman, confirmed the operation to seal up the building.

The same building was sealed up and taken over by the economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC) in June 2017 before the matter was taken to court in October.