The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday fixed December 13 to deliver its judgment in a suit seeking an order to compel the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned for judgment after hearing Kanu’s lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Messrs Augustine Alegeh and Akinlolu Kehinde, who represented the Chief of Army Staff.

Justice Nyako is the same judge before whom Kanu and others are being prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation on charges of treasonable felony.