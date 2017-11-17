- Advertisement -

The management of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, said on Friday that it would not admit more than 4000 new students for the 2017/2018 academic session, even though 30,000 applied for admission.

Mohammed Mainoma, the vice-chancellor of the university, made this known when the state house of assembly committee on education, science and technology paid an oversight visit to the school.

Mainoma, who was represented by the institution’s registrar, Bala Ahmed, commended the assembly for its support in ensuring that the standard of education improved in the institution.

According to him, “on the number of requests by candidates seeking for admission arising from JAMB result released this year; over 30,000 candidates want to be admitted into this university.

“Unfortunately, our carrying capacity cannot absorb that number, as we do not have more than 4000 admission quota.

“This admission quota is not done by the university, but it is from the National Universities Commission (NUC) which determined admission quota of universities.

“This is based on the aggregation of facilities, infrastructure such as classrooms, quality of library and the quality of staffing.

“The university will be queried if we go beyond the admission quota, so we seek for your understanding, candidates and everybody’s understanding in this area.

“Certainly, not every candidate will get the admission, no matter how we try.”