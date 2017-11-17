- Advertisement -

Following the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State on Saturday, November 18, 2017, the Federal Road Safety Corps has recommended alternative routes for travellers as movement will be restricted on the election date.

In a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer of FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, he listed the alternative routes as: Abuja axis: Abuja-Lokoja-Otukpa-Obollo Afor-Nsukka-9th Mile-Enugu; Enugu-Four Corner-Udi-Okigwe-Owerri.

The Lagos axis has three routes which are as follows: Lagos-Ore-Benin-Warri-Patani-Port Harcourt; Port Harcourt-Aba-Ikot Ekpene; Port Harcourt-Elele-Owerri-Okigwe-Enugu.

- Advertisement -

He noted that the alternative routes became a necessity as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, says it is better to ply alternative routes than being caught in any situation that could prolong motorists’ journey.

He said, “There will always be travellers on the road, and it is the responsibility of the Corps to ensure all motorists arrive their destination safely. This makes the need to publicise the alternative routes through all available media outlets imperative.”

He noted that the Corps Marshal is assuring road users that operatives of the Corps will be out to guide commuters and other motorists along the designated routes.

The Corps Marshal advised that motorists should exercise caution and obey all traffic rules and regulations as they embark on the journey since these alternative routes may be unfamiliar.