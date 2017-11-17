- Advertisement -

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has assured the people of Finland that Nigeria has created enabling environment for doing business.

The Minister gave this assurance in Abuja Thursday when the delegation from Finland led by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, Kai Mykkanen, paid him a courtesy visit.

He assured the delegation that Nigeria is an investor’s destination with good business climate and numerous investment opportunities abound adding that Nigeria was willing to strengthen bilateral relations with Finland.

While informing the delegation that Nigeria has tremendously increased its internal security, diversified the economy and improved efficiency in governance, he sought for collaboration in the area of adolescent and neonatal health, food nutrition and safety, research development, curbing of diseases outbreaks and prevention as well as disaster management.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, Kai Mykkanen who led the delegation said that the purpose of their visit was to seek Nigeria’s partnership in the area of trade, pharmaceutical development, food nutrition, eye care, sexual and reproductive health, research and development adding that the Finland government was willing to collaborate with Nigeria to strengthen her health care delivery system.