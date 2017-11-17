- Advertisement -

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 2,150 Corps member to Niger for the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Orientation course.

Mrs Theresa Arokoyo, the NYSC Coordinator in Niger, who disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing in Minna, said that the orientation course would commence on Nov. 21 to end on Dec. 11.

Arokoyo noted that prospective corps members were expected to report at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Paiko Local government areas before Nov. 23.

She added that health facilities in the camp had been upgraded to provide 24 hours services for the corps members.

She appealed to the National Union of Road Transport Workers and other stakeholders in the state to look out for the corps members and give them proper directions.

Arokoyo, however, commended the state government for always providing an enabling environment for corps members deployed to the state.