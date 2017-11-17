- Advertisement -

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, has expressed concern over the alarming rate of domestic violence in Northern Nigeria, especially against women.

The Emir made the remark on Friday at the opening of the 32nd National Conference of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN) in Kano.

Sanusi said it was more worrisome that some people had twisted the Holy Scriptures to find a suitable excuse to justify some of the violent acts against women.

According to him, just about a week ago, here in Kano, a man beat his wife to death and this is just one out of the many examples of the daily violent acts against women.

He then called for collective efforts from authorities, including NGOs, to tackle violence and other social vices plaguing women and children.

In his remarks, the state Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, expressed dismay over how agriculture had been abandoned in the country, after the discovery of oil.

Represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Yardada Maikano, Ganduje emphasised the need for the three levels of governments to introduce more youth empowerment programmes to revive the national economy.

He described the youth as the asset of the nation in her quest to restore lost glory, especially when they become fully empowered for self reliance.

FOMWAN’s 32nd Annual Conference has as its theme, “Nigeria’s Economy in Recession: The Islamic Solution’’.